Gov. Hobbs critical of Dragon Bravo Fire response; man killed by deputies in Guadalupe l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 14, 2025 10:11am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, July 14, 2025.

From Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs criticizing the federal government's handling of a wildfire that is causing destruction at Grand Canyon National Park to a deadly shooting involving sheriff's deputies in the Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 14.

1. ‘Arizonans deserve answers’

Gov. Hobbs is calling for an independent investigation into the fire's management, specifically questioning the decision to use a controlled burn during the hottest part of summer.

What we know:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is criticizing the federal government for its response to the Dragon Bravo Fire, which has decimated parts of Grand Canyon National Park.

What they're saying:

Hobbs released a statement saying in part: "Arizonans deserve answers for how this fire was allowed to decimate the Grand Canyon National Park. While the flame was started with a lightning strike, the federal government chose to manage that fire as a controlled burn during the driest, hottest part of the Arizona summer."

2. Deadly deputy-involved shooting

A man who allegedly pulled out a weapon during an altercation with deputies late Sunday night near the Guadalupe Town Hall building was shot and killed, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

A man who allegedly pulled out a weapon during an altercation with deputies late Sunday night near the Guadalupe Town Hall building was shot and killed, the sheriff's office said. No deputies were hurt.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

3. Tempe officers' pizza delivery goes viral

A viral video shows a pair of police officers in Arizona helping finish a pizza delivery after the driver was arrested during a traffic stop.

What we know:

A viral video shows a pair of police officers in Arizona helping finish a pizza delivery after the driver was arrested during a traffic stop.

What they're saying:

"So your GrubHub guy got arrested, so we still delivered your pizza," an officer explained.

4. Community steps up for Chance

A beloved disabled dog named Chance, known for his love of lakeside outings, had his custom wheelchair stolen from a popular Valley lake, leaving his owner distraught. However, the community rallied to replace the essential mobility aid.

What we know:

A disabled dog named Chance had his custom-fit wheelchair stolen from Butcher Jones Beach at a popular Valley lake. The community has since stepped up to replace the essential mobility aid.

5. Hit-and-run driver sought

Two women were seriously hurt after deputies say they were struck by separate vehicles late Sunday night near 111th and Grand Avenues. One of the drivers fled the scene after the crash.

What we know:

Two women were seriously hurt after being hit by vehicles on July 13 near 111th and Grand Avenues. One of the women was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

Today's weather

Monday will be sunny and warm in the Valley. We'll see monsoon chances later this week.

