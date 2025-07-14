Gov. Hobbs critical of Dragon Bravo Fire response; man killed by deputies in Guadalupe l Morning News Brief

article

From Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs criticizing the federal government's handling of a wildfire that is causing destruction at Grand Canyon National Park to a deadly shooting involving sheriff's deputies in the Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 14.

1. ‘Arizonans deserve answers’

Featured article

What we know:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is criticizing the federal government for its response to the Dragon Bravo Fire, which has decimated parts of Grand Canyon National Park.

What they're saying:

Hobbs released a statement saying in part: "Arizonans deserve answers for how this fire was allowed to decimate the Grand Canyon National Park. While the flame was started with a lightning strike, the federal government chose to manage that fire as a controlled burn during the driest, hottest part of the Arizona summer."

Read more

2. Deadly deputy-involved shooting

Featured article

What we know:

A man who allegedly pulled out a weapon during an altercation with deputies late Sunday night near the Guadalupe Town Hall building was shot and killed, the sheriff's office said. No deputies were hurt.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Read more

3. Tempe officers' pizza delivery goes viral

Featured article

What we know:

A viral video shows a pair of police officers in Arizona helping finish a pizza delivery after the driver was arrested during a traffic stop.

What they're saying:

"So your GrubHub guy got arrested, so we still delivered your pizza," an officer explained.

Read more

4. Community steps up for Chance

Featured article

What we know:

A disabled dog named Chance had his custom-fit wheelchair stolen from Butcher Jones Beach at a popular Valley lake. The community has since stepped up to replace the essential mobility aid.

Read more

5. Hit-and-run driver sought

Featured article

What we know:

Two women were seriously hurt after being hit by vehicles on July 13 near 111th and Grand Avenues. One of the women was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

Read more

Today's weather