Dragon Bravo Fire: Hobbs critical of feds' response; similar wildfire decimated Grand Canyon North Rim in 2006

The Brief Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is criticizing the federal government's handling of the Dragon Bravo Fire at Grand Canyon National Park. Hobbs is calling for an independent investigation into the fire's management, specifically questioning the decision to use a controlled burn during the hottest part of summer. The federal government has not yet responded to Governor Hobbs' statement regarding the fire.



Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is criticizing the federal government for its response to the Dragon Bravo Fire, which has decimated parts of Grand Canyon National Park.

Hobbs released a statement saying in part: "An incident of this magnitude demands intense oversight and scrutiny into the federal government’s emergency response. They must first take aggressive action to end the wildfire and prevent further damage. But Arizonans deserve answers for how this fire was allowed to decimate the Grand Canyon National Park. While the flame was started with a lightning strike, the federal government chose to manage that fire as a controlled burn during the driest, hottest part of the Arizona summer."

She is calling for an independent investigation into how the Dragon Bravo Fire was managed.

A similar incident, the Warm Fire, decimated forests on the North Rim in 2006, causing serious damage. More than 800 tourists and 200 park rangers were stranded for days before being evacuated.

The backstory:

Fire managers decided to let that lightning-caused fire burn as a "wildland use fire," but crews struggled to contain it, resulting in 59,000 acres being destroyed.

After a federal investigation, the Forest Service found supervisors made a series of errors, including allowing a controlled burn in the heat of summer.

That history is not lost on some Arizonans, with one person questioning the decision for a controlled burn in the Dragon Bravo Fire on Tuesday.

However, the Park Service has downplayed those fears and stressed the improvements made to monitor this fire.

FOX 10 reached out to the park service and forest service for comment regarding the governor's statement, but they have not responded.