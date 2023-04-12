Gov. Hobbs holds 'First 100 Days' news conference

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is holding a news conference on April 12, "commemorating her first 100 days in office."

"A look at the first 100 days shows that we hit the ground running," Hobbs said in a news release. "I’m excited to highlight our accomplishments and share with Arizonans that this is just the beginning."

Guest speakers at the news conference include Lt. Gov. Monica Antone, of the Gila River Indian Community, Arizona Department of Housing Director Joan Serviss, and Mesa Mayor John Giles.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.