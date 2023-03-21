Arizona Gov. Hobbs tours southern border with DHS secretary

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are visiting the southern border on March 21.

Tuesday's visit marks Hobbs' third trip to the border since taking office in January.

Hobbs and Mayorkas are scheduled to attend several meetings with political, health, and law enforcement leaders in the Tucson sector.

"This morning, I joined the Arizona Border Counties Coalition meeting and heard from local leaders about the challenges our border communities face," Hobbs tweeted. "These folks are on the ground every day and their perspectives are integral to understanding the challenges faced at the border. It is with their insight that I am able to bring real solutions to Arizona."

