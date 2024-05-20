Dog Training Elite in Mesa helps new dog owners bond with their four-legged friend

Monday is National Dog Rescue Day.

When you get a new rescue dog, sometimes, depending on the dog's background, there can be an adjustment period. That's why a local dog training school offers help bonding with your new best friend.

Dog Training Elite in Mesa is giving new dog owners some helpful tips.

"Rescues, we don’t know what they went through. This is a dog you’re picking up. Could be a year old, six-weeks-old. Step one is always building trust and getting that dog to be comfortable around you, you to be comfortable around that dog," said Megan Kelley, Dog Training Elite operations manager.

They train in obedience and tricks. Some simple ones, others very advanced.

Kelley says creating that trust is key, along with establishing consistent training in the first three months after adoption.

"The more confidence a dog has, the more life they’re going to have, the more trust the dog has with a handler and vice versa. Not constricted by leashes and what not, we help our clients get their dogs to be confident on and off leash," Kelley explained.

Establishing a good recall is also important. It's teaching your dog to come back when called.

"If you have that good recall, you have a solid foundation. Your dog trusts you and you trust the dog, you’re golden. You have your best friend on four legs," Kelley said.

Rescue dogs have a lot of potential. Some go on to become service and therapy dogs.

So, start early with training and create that bond with your dog.

"You can have your best friend and they’re safe and you know they’re safe and it stops that destructive behavior," Kelley said.