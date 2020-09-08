Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
8
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 AM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill into law protecting veterans from fraud

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Veterans-issues
The News Service of Florida
article

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 10 bills into law on Friday, including one to bolster fraud protections for military veterans.

The governor’s bill action Friday came hours after he received the final 26 measures approved by lawmakers during the 2020 legislative session, which ended in May. The Florida Veterans Protection Act (SB 294) adds veterans to the existing “White Collar Crime Victim Protection Act.”

The law makes it a first-degree felony to victimize 10 or more veterans out of at least $50,000. The law, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, already applies to victimization of 10 or more elderly individuals.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis: Florida counties must provide details of actions taken regarding coronavirus

Many of the bills DeSantis signed Friday focused on extending existing public records exemptions. DeSantis has now signed 187 bills into law from the 2020 session, including the $92.2 billion budget (HB 5001), and vetoed three measures.

Most of the 2020 bills, including the budget, went into effect with the July 1 start of the fiscal year. The governor has until Sept. 19 to act on the remaining 16 bills or allow them to become law without his signature.