Gov. Whitmer isolating from husband after he tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating from her husband in their Lansing home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, who was not experiencing symptoms, had a negative rapid test and was awaiting the results of a PCR lab test out of an abundance of caution, spokesperson Bobby Leddy said.

Marc Mallory, whose home test came back positive after he became sick, is seeking confirmation from a PCR test.

Both the governor and the 61-year-old first gentleman are fully vaccinated and have received a booster.

Michigan, like the U.S., is facing an explosive increase in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant. It is causing lots of infections but so far does not appear to be as severe in its effects.

"Until the PCR test comes back, the governor is isolating in a separate area of the house and has taken steps to complete contact tracing to keep others safe," said Leddy. "We wish the first gentleman a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon."

Below is the full statement from Whitmer's office.

"Today, the first gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling under the weather. After the positive test, Governor Whitmer took a rapid test, which came back negative, and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution.

"Like so many families around the country, the governor and her husband took extra precautions to limit contact with others to stay safe over the holidays as they celebrated Christmas with their immediate family members in Michigan.

"Thankfully, the entire family is fully vaccinated and boosted, so the governor has not tested positive and is not experiencing symptoms. Until the PCR test comes back, the governor is isolating in a separate area of the house and has taken steps to complete contact tracing to keep others safe.

"Governor Whitmer will continue working with top medical experts and health professionals at the state and federal level to increase access to testing, secure additional lifesaving treatments like monoclonal antibodies and new Pfizer pill, and always encourages every Michigander to get vaccinated and wear a secure mask, like an N95. We wish the first gentleman a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her husband Marc Mallory speak to Tim Skubick in an end of year interview.

