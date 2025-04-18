Governor Katie Hobbs decides on variety of bills, approving bill to allow Axon to continue with new HQ

article

Governor Katie Hobbs signed 38 bills into law on April 18, vetoing another 33 in the process.

One of those bills allows Scottsdale-based Axon to bypass a referendum to build a new headquarters.

Some who live in Scottsdale believe the development should be up to a vote of the people.

The bill allows the state legislature to override local ordinances, cutting the red tape that kept the company that makes police body cams from starting to build.

If the bill failed, the company threatened to move.

Hobbs additionally signed a bill to punish those who use stolen valor for personal benefit.

The bill, originally introduced by State Rep. Walt Blackman was stopped in the House by Rep. Wendy Rogers but reintroduced as a striker bill by Senator Shawnna Bolick.

Another bill signed strengthens regulations on sober living homes, requiring licensing and more oversight.

The vetoed bills include legislation on immigration, school elections, voter registration and health care.