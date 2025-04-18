Arizona Governor Hobbs signs stolen valor bill protecting veteran achievements

article

The Brief A stolen valor bill was signed by Governor Hobbs on April 18. Retired Master Sergeant Jack Dona says watching the bill navigate through the state legislature was frustrating at times but worth it to make sure people are not embellishing their past. The bill is named after Dona's late father, Master Sergeant Orlando Dona.



As the end of the current Arizona legislative session draws near, a bill to penalize those who commit acts of stolen valor was signed by Governor Hobbs.

The bill penalizes anyone who falsifies military records or awards for personal or political gain.

Veterans say it is a relief after an up and down journey to get the bill through the legislature and to the Governor's desk.

What they're saying:

"Overall, this is a great victory for, and a bipartisan victory, for veterans, military retirees, and even those who are serving today," said Retired Master Sergeant Jack Dona.

Dona says seeing the stolen valor bill turned into law would be an honor as the legislation bears the name of his late father, Master Sergeant Orlando Dona.

"On behalf of my entire family, we thank the legislature, in particular Walt Blackman and Shawnna Bollick," said Dona.

Anthony Anderson who has been behind the Guardian of Valor and Stolen Valor movement, says he's happy about the bill passing the finish line but is upset about the bill passing the finish line.

The backstory:

Anderson was referencing a decision by Senator Wendy Rogers to block the bill in committee, citing the need for amendments.

A news release from the Arizona Senate Republicans claims Rogers, "championed changes to the new bill but Anderson and Dona say they think those claims are false.

"I've helped other states get laws like this passed and I've never seen a battle like this," said Anderson. "I would like to emphasize from the time Wendy Rogers killed the bill in her committee to the time it crossed a senate floor for a vote, she was not involved in the process. She's stealing valor from the stolen valor bill, if you want to be honest about it."

Representative Blackman authored the original stolen valor bill introduced this session. Senator Bollick brought forth a striker bill after Blackman's bill was blocked by Rogers.

What they're saying:

Blackman issued the following statement ahead of the signing:

"I am incredibly grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to ensure this legislation crossed the finish line. This is a victory for our veterans — not just in Arizona, but across the nation. SB1424 is about defending the integrity of those who have served honorably. It’s about ensuring their sacrifices are never disrespected or stolen by imposters."

He also honored his colleagues, saying, "I’m extremely thankful to Senator Shawnna Bolick (LD2) for her leadership and hard work in moving this bill forward. I’m also grateful to Senator Analise Ortiz for ensuring this legislation received the vote it deserved. Their commitment to bipartisan collaboration helped make this possible."

"This legislation is not about me," he continued. "It’s about every veteran who earned their place, their rank, and their recognition. My hat is off to them, and I’m proud to stand with them."

Dona says the hurdles this bill went through were frustrating to see.

"You want to talk about why people are fed up with politics and fed up with politicians," said Dona.

Why you should care:

He says the stolen valor bill should send a message to anyone who even considers exaggerating their military past.

"If you are an elected official or you're thinking about running for office or you have in some way embellished, doctored, or claimed military service and have received substantial benefit for it, you better come clean," he said.

The stolen valor law would go into effect 90 days after the final day of this session.