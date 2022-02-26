Graffiti Busters in Phoenix work to clean up graffiti across the city

Every day in Phoenix, more and more graffiti shows up on the streets.

And every day, there's Jesse Negrete, a Graffiti Buster.

"We bust graffiti every day 7 days a week," Negrete said.

The Graffiti Busters don’t stop and are highlighting February to publicize their fight against vandalism.

"Your head's on a swivel," Negrete said. "As you catch one site, you catch four or five more on the way over there."

The Graffiti Busters, a crew working under the city of Phoenix, work as a team to tackle dozens of sites a day.

"Our app gives us a work order a day," Negrete explained. "It can be anywhere from one to 40 to 50 sites a day on there."

52,000 sites a year, 12,000 gallons of paint. It doesn’t matter where, they’re there.

"We do everything, sidewalks, light poles, buildings, houses, walls, you name it, we do it." he said. "Even rocks sometimes."

And if taggers think Jesse will give up anytime soon, think again.

"My dream was to get into the city," Negrete said. "I finally got in, and I love this job man. Love this job."

More info: https://www.phoenix.gov/nsd/programs/graffiti

