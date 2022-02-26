Mosquitoes, bears and babies, oh my: Our favorite heartwarming, unusual headlines this week

article

It would be an understatement to say that it has been a difficult week for people around the world. Here are some of the more heartwarming and strange stories we covered from Feb. 19-25 that have helped make the days a little brighter:

1. Texas couple returns home after adopting boy from Ukraine: A South Texas couple just got back to the United States with their newly adopted son from Ukraine. They managed to get on one of the last flights out of the country before airlines began canceling service.

2. 'Miracle' baby born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. in labor and delivery room No. 2: Many around the world on Tuesday paid special attention to the palindrome date of Feb. 22, or 2/22/22. But perhaps no one did more than the Spear family of Burlington, North Carolina, who welcomed their "miracle" baby girl on a night they’ll never forget.

Judah Grace Spear is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Family / Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center)

3. Mom pays teen son $1,800 to stay off social media for 6 years: A mother had a unique idea to get her son to enjoy his teenage years without the added pressure of Instagram, Facebook, or any other apps.

4. Dozens of Arizona couples tie the knot on 2/22/22: On a very special Taco Tuesday, Sarah and Ralph Vandercook decided to tie the knot at an Arizona fast food taco store, at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22.

5. One million mosquitoes in Florida caught on Sanibel Island: Have you ever thought about what a pile of one million mosquitoes would look like? Florida has your answer.

Lee County Mosquito Control District shows off a pile of one million mosquitoes. (Credit: Lee County Mosquito Control District)

6. 'Hank the Tank,' a 500-pound California bear, gets exonerated for many home break-ins: A large black bear that was set to be captured and euthanized for allegedly breaking into dozens of California homes will be spared, state wildlife officials announced.

Hank the Tank black bear (Credit: BEAR League(

7. 3D printed house - Habitat for Humanity unveils first-of-its-kind home for Arizona in Tempe neighborhood: Get a first look at the only house of its kind in Arizona, as Habitat For Humanity unveils a home in Tempe that was built using a 3D printer.

8. Finnish skier suffers frozen penis during event at Beijing Olympics: Remi Lindholm, a Finnish skier competing in a men's cross-country skiing race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing suffered damage to his equipment on Saturday, but just not what you might expect.

Remi Lindholm of Finland in action competes during the men´s 15km classic cross-country skiing during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/ Expand

9. BYU student displaces 22 in dorm after attempting to make rocket fuel on stove: Authorities at Utah’s Brigham Young University said 22 college students had to be relocated after someone attempted to make rocket fuel on the stove in their dorm, which led to a "fireball" explosion.

The damage from the explosion and subsequent flooding is shown in provided images. (Credit: Brigham Young University Police)

10. Krispy Kreme and Twix debut new candy inspired donuts in first-ever collaboration: If you enjoy donuts and candy, here’s your chance to indulge in both at the same time thanks to Krispy Kreme and Twix.

Krispy Kreme and Twix have debuted a new candy inspired donut. (Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme) Expand

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.























Advertisement



