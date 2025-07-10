Grand Canyon North Rim under evacuation; hyperbaric chamber fire kills man | Nightly Roundup

article

Wildfire in northern Arizona prompts North Rim evacuation; why Tempe Police arrested a man who used to work for them; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 10, 2025.

1. Northern Arizona wildfire prompts evacuations

What we know:

The White Sage Fire, according to some reports, has burned 1,000 acres of land in northern Arizona.

Dig deeper:

Officials with the National Park Service say all visitors must evacuate the North Rim of the Grand Canyon immediately.

2. Man dead following rather unusual fire

What we know:

A man died when a fire broke out inside a hyperbaric chamber in Lake Havasu City.

What they're saying:

"The first arriving crews identified smoke throughout the building and an intact hyperbaric chamber that appeared to have had a flash fire in the chamber with one patient inside," officials with Lake Havasu City said.

3. Former police officer accused of fraud

What we know:

Officials in Tempe say they have arrested Demetrius Domonique Mitchell, a former officer with the city's police department, for alleged fraud.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that Mitchell submitted paid requests for nearly 300 hours of overtime that he did not work," read a portion of Tempe's statement on the matter.

4. New details on West Valley drowning

What we know:

We are learning more about a 12-year-old who died after she was pulled from an inflatable pool on July 9.

What they're saying:

"We don’t know whether she had a medical episode, or if that’s what caused the drowning," said Kristopher Babros with Peoria Police. "We are still looking into all of that, and waiting for the results of the autopsy to come back."

5. Family files wrongful death lawsuit following heat-related death

What we know:

One year after a man with mental health issues was found dead from heat exposure and dehydration on a 116-degree day in Phoenix, his family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple parties, including Maricopa County.

What's next:

The family of Lafayette Palmes is now demanding a trial by jury as they search for justice.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

By the numbers:

The Valley didn't break a temperature record today, with the high coming in at 113°F in Phoenix. Changes, however, are in store over the coming days.

