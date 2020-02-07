Grand Canyon State Games Pickleball Championships to be held in Ahwatukee

The Grand Canyon State Games for years has hosted America's fastest-growing sports in the Valley for many years.

"Twenty-four courts, which is increasing as this competition gains more popularity," Denise Seomin said.

What was once one of the biggest multi-Olympic festivals for amateur athletes of all ages and abilities in the state is now reclaiming its ground.

"More than 600 athletes will be out here -- men, women, and children will be competing throughout the weekend," Seomin said.

Players of all skill levels ages 10 to 99, competing from Arizona and all over the world, hit the courts at Pecos Pickleball Park in Ahwatukee.

"It get[sic] a little nerve-racking, but it's really fun and exciting," Tricia Carr said. "I've been playing for about two and a half years, about seven days a week and it's a major addiction!"

"It is very serious. It's really fun and the friendships you make, the physical and the mental challenges you do, it's a wonderful game," Luanna Goltry said.

This weekend's tournament starts with ladies first, then children. Men and the finals will be on Saturday and Sunday.