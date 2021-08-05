Greyhound looking to hire drivers in Phoenix

article

Greyhound is known for being the largest provider of intercity bus transportation and affordable long distance travel for passengers.

The unique bus service is hiring drivers in Phoenix due to an increased demand for travel options, according to the company.

Greyhound says it is looking to expand its driver boards, which is a roster of active drivers who live within two hours of a designated bus station or agency. Drivers will essentially have the unique ability to "work from anywhere," meaning they can also be based wherever they choose.

Greyhound is also offering competitive pay and benefits.

Health, Dental and Vision Insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Paid Time off & Paid Holidays

Opportunity for Personal Growth

Free Travel Passes

401(k) Plan

Paid Training

Excellent Wage

The company is looking for candidates with full Commercial Drivers Licenses.

For more information: Drive Greyhound

