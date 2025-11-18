Grim discovery outside police station; new Valley apartments inspired by video game l Morning News Brief

article

From a woman who was found dead outside a Phoenix police station to the opening of a new Valley apartment building that's inspired by a popular video game, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 18.

1. Woman found dead outside police station

What we know:

Police say a man flagged down officers saying his girlfriend was dead inside the back of his car outside a police station near 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

What they're saying:

"After inspecting the vehicle, an adult female was located suffering from obvious signs of trauma," police said. "Phoenix Fire responded and pronounced the woman deceased."

2. ‘Rainbow Road’ apartments

Local perspective:

Rainbow Road, the name of a new apartment complex opening in downtown Phoenix, took inspiration from the Mario Kart video game, with tons of Easter eggs incorporated in the building.

What's next:

The building has been under construction for the past 16 months. It has 36 apartment units available, with rent starting at more than $1,900 a month. The complex is set to open on Dec. 1.

3. Deadly Glendale shooting

What we know:

A 40-year-old man was found shot to death near the front door of an apartment near the Westgate Entertainment District.

Dig deeper:

Detectives were conducting traffic control in the area when they heard gunshots and people yelling.

4. AZ egg producer acquisition

Local perspective:

Hickman’s Family Farms, an Arizona egg producer, is being acquired by Brazilian company Mantiqueira USA after losing approximately 95% (6 million) of its flock this year due to the bird flu.

What they're saying:

"We basically built a business over 80 years of time and, you know, depopulated it over about a three-week period," Glenn Hickman said. "Watching all those chickens have to be put down was horrible."

5. Deadly Queen Creek crash sentencing

What we know:

Jason Sanchez was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say after drinking at a casino in June 2024, Sanchez slammed into the back of a minivan near Power Road and Hunt Highway, killing a 4-year-old girl and injuring her 6year-old brother.

A look at today's weather

