Man sentenced for Queen Creek crash that killed 4-year-old girl
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A man convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Queen Creek crash that killed a young girl has been sentenced to prison.
The backstory:
On June 5, 2024, the Pinal County Attorney's Office says Jason Sanchez rear-ended a minivan that was stopped at the intersection of Power Road and Hunt Highway.
A 4-year-old girl who was in the van was killed. The girl's 6-year-old brother suffered serious injuries.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say Sanchez had been drinking at a casino and was driving 25 miles per hour over the speed limit when the crash happened.
"Sanchez admitted to drinking 4 beers, and a search warrant for his blood revealed a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit," PCAO said in a news release. "Further analysis revealed that Sanchez never attempted to break to avoid the collision, hitting the stopped van at approximately 65 miles per hour."
Update:
On Nov. 17, PCAO announced Sanchez, 34, received a sentence of 20 years in prison. Following his release from prison, Sanchez will serve probation.
Map of where the crash happened
The Source: The Pinal County Attorney's Office and a FOX 10 report on June 7, 2024.