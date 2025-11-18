Expand / Collapse search

Man sentenced for Queen Creek crash that killed 4-year-old girl

By
Published  November 18, 2025 8:17am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed girl

Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed girl

Prosecutors say after drinking at a casino in June 2024, Jason Sanchez slammed into the back of a minivan near Power Road and Hunt Highway, killing a 4-year-old girl.

The Brief

    • Jason Sanchez, 34, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a Queen Creek crash that killed a 4-year-old girl.
    • In June 2024, authorities say Sanchez rear-ended a minivan at the intersection of Power Road and Hunt Highway.
    • Investigators say Sanchez had been drinking at a casino prior to the crash.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A man convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Queen Creek crash that killed a young girl has been sentenced to prison.

The backstory:

On June 5, 2024, the Pinal County Attorney's Office says Jason Sanchez rear-ended a minivan that was stopped at the intersection of Power Road and Hunt Highway.

A 4-year-old girl who was in the van was killed. The girl's 6-year-old brother suffered serious injuries.

Related

Man accused of murder in Queen Creek crash that left 4-year-old girl dead
article

Man accused of murder in Queen Creek crash that left 4-year-old girl dead

A man arrested in connection to a crash that left a young girl dead in Queen Creek is now accused of murder.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Sanchez had been drinking at a casino and was driving 25 miles per hour over the speed limit when the crash happened.

"Sanchez admitted to drinking 4 beers, and a search warrant for his blood revealed a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit," PCAO said in a news release. "Further analysis revealed that Sanchez never attempted to break to avoid the collision, hitting the stopped van at approximately 65 miles per hour."

Update:

On Nov. 17, PCAO announced Sanchez, 34, received a sentence of 20 years in prison. Following his release from prison, Sanchez will serve probation.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source: The Pinal County Attorney's Office and a FOX 10 report on June 7, 2024.

Crime and Public SafetyQueen CreekNews