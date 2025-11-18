Man sentenced for Queen Creek crash that killed 4-year-old girl

The Brief Jason Sanchez, 34, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a Queen Creek crash that killed a 4-year-old girl. In June 2024, authorities say Sanchez rear-ended a minivan at the intersection of Power Road and Hunt Highway. Investigators say Sanchez had been drinking at a casino prior to the crash.



A man convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Queen Creek crash that killed a young girl has been sentenced to prison.

On June 5, 2024, the Pinal County Attorney's Office says Jason Sanchez rear-ended a minivan that was stopped at the intersection of Power Road and Hunt Highway.

A 4-year-old girl who was in the van was killed. The girl's 6-year-old brother suffered serious injuries.

Investigators say Sanchez had been drinking at a casino and was driving 25 miles per hour over the speed limit when the crash happened.

"Sanchez admitted to drinking 4 beers, and a search warrant for his blood revealed a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit," PCAO said in a news release. "Further analysis revealed that Sanchez never attempted to break to avoid the collision, hitting the stopped van at approximately 65 miles per hour."

On Nov. 17, PCAO announced Sanchez, 34, received a sentence of 20 years in prison. Following his release from prison, Sanchez will serve probation.

