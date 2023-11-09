Group of Michigan co-workers hit Powerball after playing together for 14 years

A four-person lottery team in Michigan has finally taken home a cash prize after playing together for more than a decade.

The Blessed Lottery club from Calhoun County matched the four white balls and the Powerball from an Oct. 4 drawing, the Michigan Lottery shared in a recent press release.

The winning numbers included: 09-35-54-63-64, PB: 01, according to the press release.

The group won $50,000 from the drawing, but the prize was multiplied to $100,000 due to the Power Play.

"Me and a few co-workers started a Lottery club about 14 years ago and we have been playing together ever since," Fredrick Richardson Jr., the club’s representative, told the Michigan Lottery.

"One club member buys tickets to cover drawings for an entire month and then lets the other club members know if we win anything," he added.

One of the members in the club sent the group a picture of the winning ticket.

"I didn’t think it was real at first. Once I looked up the winning numbers, I realized we really did win!" Richardson stated.

The winning ticket was purchased from Wyoming Gas and More, the media release stated.

"We all feel so blessed. It hasn’t sunk in for any of us quite yet, but once the money is in the bank, I think it will start to feel real," Richardson shared with lottery officials.

The members of the club visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim the shared prize.

All four winners plan on paying off their bills and with the remainder they will put in savings, the Michigan Lottery reported.

The Michigan Lottery has contributed more than $27 billion toward education, since the organization was founded in 1972, the Michigan Lottery stated on its website.

In 2022, the lottery contributed $1.248 billion to public schools across the state, the lottery continued.

"For every $1 spent on lottery, 63 cents goes to prizes, 25 cents goes to the School Aid Fund, 9 cents goes to retailer and vendor commissions and 3 cents is used for lottery operations," the Michigan Lottery reported.