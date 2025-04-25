Expand / Collapse search
Guns drawn at Sky Harbor Airport on former Cardinals football player mistaken for a homicide suspect

By
Published  April 25, 2025 5:04pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Guns drawn on former Cardinal mistaken as a suspect

A former Arizona Cardinals football player was mistakenly detained at Phoenix Sky Harbor while picking up his daughter by police with guns drawn as they were searching for a homicide suspect.

The Brief

    • Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Wesley Leasy was ordered by police at gunpoint to get down on the ground while picking up his daughter from Sky Harbor Airport.
    • Leasy says he and his daughter are still processing what transpired.
    • Police say they mistook Leasy as a suspect in a murder in Mesa who was driving a similar vehicle.

PHOENIX - Intense moments for a former Arizona Cardinals football player and his daughter who were ordered to get down on the ground by police at gunpoint at Sky Harbor Airport.

"It's a lot of cops there. I mean 15 to 20 cops are there and they all have their - I'm not a gun guy - machine guns, semi-automatic weapons. All of them have these weapons out and they're pointing at us," said Wesley Leasy, who played for the Cardinals from 1995 to 96. 

What we know:

This happened earlier in April. 

Police say they were tracking a suspect wanted for a murder in Mesa

Police body cam video shows it all playing out. 

Leasy said he was just picking up his daughter from the airport when police surrounded him, demanding both of them to get on the ground. 

Investigators say Leasy was driving a vehicle that matched the suspect's vehicle description: a white Mercedes with a temporary license plate. 

They cornered him at the airport. 

What they're saying:

Leasy says the whole ordeal left him and his daughter pretty shaken up. 

"She was there," Leasy said. "I mean she saw, first-of-all, her life being in danger and my life being endangered has been horrifying for her. Traumatic, and now, as a dad, you're trying to comfort her and trying to help her realize what happened, what transpired, and we still don't understand. She's still, and I don't, we still don't know what happened." 

Leasy was detained and later released after officers determined he was not the suspect they were looking for. 

We're told a description of the shooter was not relayed to officers, who identified him as a white man.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Wesley Leasy, Phoenix Police and Mesa Police. 

