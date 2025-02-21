Expand / Collapse search

Guns, drugs seized during Arizona child sex crimes operation; 14 arrested

By
Updated  February 21, 2025 11:57am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona child sex crimes suspects arrested

Apache Junction Police officials held a news conference on Feb. 21 to announce a child sex crimes operation that resulted in over a dozen arrests, as well as the seizure of guns and drugs.

The Brief

    • Fourteen people were arrested during an operation targeting child sex crimes.
    • Apache Junction Police say guns and drugs were also seized during the operation.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Over a dozen people were arrested, and guns and drugs were seized, during a law enforcement operation targeting child sex crimes.

What we know:

The Apache Junction Police Department says 14 people were arrested during the operation, which took place last month.

During a news conference on Feb. 21, authorities said the suspects lured children for sexual encounters. Some of the suspects allegedly used alcohol, money and food to lure children.

Officials say no children were involved in the operation.

During the operation, guns and drugs were also recovered.

What we don't know:

The suspects are all men, but they were not identified.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news conference held by the Apache Junction Police Department, and a news release provided by police.

