Guns, drugs seized during Arizona child sex crimes operation; 14 arrested

Over a dozen people were arrested, and guns and drugs were seized, during a law enforcement operation targeting child sex crimes.

What we know:

The Apache Junction Police Department says 14 people were arrested during the operation, which took place last month.

During a news conference on Feb. 21, authorities said the suspects lured children for sexual encounters. Some of the suspects allegedly used alcohol, money and food to lure children.

Officials say no children were involved in the operation.

During the operation, guns and drugs were also recovered.

What we don't know:

The suspects are all men, but they were not identified.