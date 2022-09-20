Halloween spending to reach record $10.6B: NRF

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
8
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:09 PM MST until TUE 4:15 PM MST, Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:30 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:30 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County

Halloween spending to reach record $10.6B: NRF

Published 
News
FOX Business

Road trip: Tips to maximize fuel economy

Tips and tricks to maximize your fuel economy and save a few bucks.

The nation's largest retail trade group projected that Halloween spending will reach a new record this year as participation in the holiday spikes despite the tumultuous economy. 

 

Total spending, which includes costumes, decorations and parties, is expected to notch a record $10.6 billion, outpacing last year's record figure of $10.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. 

The trade group projected that participation in Halloween activities will reach pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of consumers planning to celebrate, the NRF reported. Last year, Halloween participation was 65% but in 2019, it was around 68%.  

Target CEO Brian Cornell even told analysts on a recent earnings call that it expects "guests will fully embrace trick or treating and scheduling parties to celebrate with family, friends and neighbors." 

Each consumer participating in the holiday is expected to dole out an average of $100 on candy, décor, cards and costumes, which is the "the second highest in the survey’s history," the NRF reported. 

Costumes will account for much of that spending. 

Overall, spending on kids’ and adult costumes is expected to reach its highest amount in the past five years, totaling $2.9 billion. Spending on pet costumes is expected to reach $710 million, exceeding last year's record, according to the NRF. 

"As consumers continue to return to pre-pandemic behaviors, retailers are prepared to meet that demand and help make this holiday a fun and memorable one," NRF CEO Matthew Shay said. 

Nearly half of all shoppers who plan to participate in Halloween activities started shopping in September or even earlier and retailers are taking notice.  

Michaels' Chief Operating Officer Joe Venezia told FOX Business earlier this month that it already saw strong demand for its Halloween supplies in August. 

"We regularly see our holiday assortment sell-through, and the response to our Halloween merchandise that began setting in stores in August, is an early indicator of the demand this year," Venezia said. 

Party City's parent, Party City Holdings Inc., announced in a recent earnings call that it was "cautiously optimistic" for the Halloween season even with the uncertain economic environment with high inflation.

