Hamas attacks Israel: Jewish community ramps up security at Arizona synagogues

As the death toll rises in Israel, devastated is the word that comes to mind for Tempe resident Sarah Kader.

"It is not lost on us or anyone that the invasion came 50 years and one day since the Yom Kippur War when Israel faced a similar surprise attack," she said.

Kader works for ADL Arizona and says they have offices in Israel, and she has friends there that she's been checking on.

"Everyone is really scared and traumatized, which makes sense," she said.

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 07: Smoke rises after Israeli forces launched an airstrike on Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 07, 2023. (Photo by Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

On the heels of the Jewish community's high holy season, it's something not just felt in Israel, but for Jewish Americans right here in Arizona.

"I think people are very rattled and concerned, reasonably, and this attack today... we know at ADL that when things happen in Israel and the Middle East, there can be real impacts for folks in the United States, and so that's something that we're monitoring – extremist activity and anti-semitic threats," said Kader.

It's causing a ripple effect with heightened levels of scrutiny at local synagogues and Jewish centers. According to Kader, it isn't the first time they've been forced to react to a situation like this.

"Just this past couple of weeks at our synagogue and Jewish institutions with these hoax, but terrifying calls of death to the Jews at synagogues, inducing a SWAT team response, and so everyone's kind of on edge already, and now the Jewish state is at war," she said.

ADL does an annual audit on anti-semitism and says the most recent incidents show the highest levels of it since they started tracking it through the 1970s.