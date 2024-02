Arizona is marking 112 years of statehood on Wednesday.

It was on Feb. 14, 1912, that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation that officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.

Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.

A celebration will be taking place on Wednesday at the Arizona State Capitol.

