Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Harvard-bound teen receives $40k scholarship, donates it back minutes later

By Chris Williams
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Harvard-bound teen receives $40k scholarship, donates it back minutes later

Verda Tetteh, 17, spoke with Chris Williams from FOX Television Stations about returning a $40,000 college scholarship to help other students in need.

FITCHBURG, Mass. - Verda Tetteh knew in her heart she couldn’t accept a $40,000 scholarship from her high school to attend Harvard University, so she donated the money back to help other students in need. 

Tetteh, 17, recently graduated from Fitchburg High School in Massachusetts. During the ceremony, she received the school’s General Excellence Scholarship, earning her $10,000 for four years. 

"I was just kind of sitting in the audience after I’ve gotten it," she told FOX Television Stations Sunday. "And there was definitely someone in that audience who needed it more...it would’ve made a big, life-changing difference to have that financial support."

Verda Tetteh

Verda Tetteh, 17, poses at her high school graduation. (Credit: Verda Tetteh)

Tetteh said she had already received scholarship money from Harvard University and felt she was financially secure to pursue her college education. 

RELATED: Howard County firefighters rescue newly adopted kitten from dashboard

Ten minutes after receiving the award, Tetteh returned to the stage, interrupted the graduation ceremony and donated her scholarship money back to the school.

"I still stand by that decision today," she continued. 

Tetteh said after her announcement, applause erupted from across the field along with a standing ovation. 

"I think it’s been a very difficult year," she added. "It really shows that there’s still goodness out there."

RELATED: Teacher gives student his own shoes so he can walk in graduation

Tetteh, who was born in the United Kingdom and lived in Ghana before coming to the U.S., said she plans to take up biochemistry at Harvard. Her dream job is to be an international traveling doctor.

She hopes her story will encourage others to give back and inspire immigrant children to pursue their dreams.

"You can do it. You can make it," she said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

 