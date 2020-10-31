Hawaii inmate dies at Arizona prison with COVID-19 outbreak

article

A Hawaii inmate has died at a privately owned prison in Arizona that has experienced an outbreak of the coronavirus, Hawaii officials said.

A 61-year-old man was found unresponsive in his bed at the Saguaro Correctional Center on Oct. 29 and was pronounced dead shortly afterward, Hawaii Department of Public Safety officials said.

The cause of death for the man has not yet been determined and his name was not immediately released.

The prison has had 65 Hawaii prisoners test positive for the coronavirus, KGMB-TV reported.

The state Department of Public Safety said a complete quarantine of the Hawaii population at the prison was not implemented until Thursday, when mass testing of the facility's 1,082 inmates started. Test results are still pending for more than 1,011 prisoners, state public safety officials said.

A request for comment made by KGMB-TV to the Saguaro Correctional Center and the prison’s operator CoreCivic was not immediately returned.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

