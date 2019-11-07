Expand / Collapse search

Hawk found shot with arrow near Three Points, Arizona Game and Fish says

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Hawk found shot with arrow near Three Points, Arizona Game and Fish says

THREE POINTS, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward after they say someone shot a hawk with an arrow near Three Points.

The department says the hawk was found alive on Monday and taken to Phoenix for treatment.

A reward of up to $1,150 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Arizona Game and Fish says the person(s) responsible could face six months in jail and a $15,000 fine.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-352-0700 and reference case no. C10176.