Hawk found shot with arrow near Three Points, Arizona Game and Fish says

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward after they say someone shot a hawk with an arrow near Three Points.

The department says the hawk was found alive on Monday and taken to Phoenix for treatment.

A reward of up to $1,150 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Arizona Game and Fish says the person(s) responsible could face six months in jail and a $15,000 fine.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-352-0700 and reference case no. C10176.