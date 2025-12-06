Man killed after reportedly being struck by train in Avondale, police say

The Brief A man died Friday afternoon after being struck by a single-engine train near Dysart Road and Main Street in Avondale. The victim was crossing the Union Pacific Railroad tracks when the collision occurred, according to police. The victim's identity has not been released, and police have not determined why he was crossing the tracks.



A man has died after he was reportedly struck by a train in Avondale on Friday afternoon, according to the Avondale Police Department.

What we know:

At around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, police responded to a call regarding a person struck by a train near South Dysart Road and West Main Street.

Initial investigation revealed that a man had been walking across the train tracks in front of a Union Pacific Railroad train when he was struck. The train was a single-engine train with no cars.

Dig deeper:

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police said impairment is not a factor in the incident at this time.

What we don't know:

The man's identity was not made known, and it is unclear why the man crossed the tracks.

