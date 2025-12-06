Man killed after reportedly being struck by train in Avondale, police say
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man has died after he was reportedly struck by a train in Avondale on Friday afternoon, according to the Avondale Police Department.
What we know:
At around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, police responded to a call regarding a person struck by a train near South Dysart Road and West Main Street.
Initial investigation revealed that a man had been walking across the train tracks in front of a Union Pacific Railroad train when he was struck. The train was a single-engine train with no cars.
Dig deeper:
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.
Police said impairment is not a factor in the incident at this time.
What we don't know:
The man's identity was not made known, and it is unclear why the man crossed the tracks.
Map of the reported collision.
The Source: Avondale Police Department