Man killed after reportedly being struck by train in Avondale, police say

By
Published  December 6, 2025 3:12pm MST
Avondale
The Brief

    • A man died Friday afternoon after being struck by a single-engine train near Dysart Road and Main Street in Avondale.
    • The victim was crossing the Union Pacific Railroad tracks when the collision occurred, according to police.
    • The victim's identity has not been released, and police have not determined why he was crossing the tracks.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man has died after he was reportedly struck by a train in Avondale on Friday afternoon, according to the Avondale Police Department.

What we know:

At around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, police responded to a call regarding a person struck by a train near South Dysart Road and West Main Street.

Initial investigation revealed that a man had been walking across the train tracks in front of a Union Pacific Railroad train when he was struck. The train was a single-engine train with no cars.

Dig deeper:

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police said impairment is not a factor in the incident at this time. 

What we don't know:

The man's identity was not made known, and it is unclear why the man crossed the tracks.

Map of the reported collision.

The Source: Avondale Police Department

AvondaleNews