Evacuation orders lifted after hazmat incident near Coolidge

Evacuation orders for Coolidge residents were lifted following a hazmat incident on Tuesday afternoon.

The Coolidge Police Department said at around 6:45 a.m. on July 16, the fire department responded to Heritage Environmental for a hazmat situation.

"An approximately 53-foot semi-truck trailer loaded with various chemicals, one of concern being Zinc, began heating up and burning the trailer which was noticeable from the outside. Coolidge Fire along with several surrounding agencies responded to assist. Initial footage of the trailer showed progression in the burning," CPD explained.

By 1 p.m., the temperature inside the trailer cooled down enough for crews to try and manage the situation.

The fire department is investigating what exactly happened.

