Healing Garden built in Thousand Oaks to honor victims killed in Borderline mass shooting

The community continues to mourn the loss of the 12 people killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.

November 7, 2019 marks the one year anniversary and in honor of the victims a new memorial was unveiled Thursday at the popular park Conejo Creek North.

The Healing Garden surrounds a pond that has a fountain with 12 vertical jets--- each jet is in remembrance of the 12 lives lost.

Borderline Shooting: 1 year later

The water fountain is just one of the three main elements of the garden.

There are also 12 granite slab benches, and a paving stone for each survivor. Oaks screen the garden from the rest of the park.

Park officials say a unique color will designate 248 pavers in the scheme which will represent the number of survivors from that night.

The city of Thousand Oaks and the Conejo Recreation and Park District say the Healing Garden is a place where the community can reflect, grieve, remember, and heal.

