Health officials confirm Norovirus at play in nauseous Havasupai Falls gastrointestinal illness scene

Positive Norovirus results have been confirmed by officials after a wave of gastrointestinal illnesses among visitors to Havasupai Falls had dozens of people getting sick at the same time.

Phoenix Area Indian Health Service quickly investigated the unusual circumstances after hearing about the simultaneous cases.

"In light of the positive Norovirus results, the concentrated efforts of PAIHS is focused on raising community awareness on effective handwashing. In collaboration with the Havasupai Office of Tourism and Park Rangers, information is being disseminated at the point of entry to the park, hilltop and at the trailheads," PAIHS PIO Brittany Gonzalez said in a statement.

The park is also implementing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on preventing Norovirus.

Those guidelines include practicing good hygiene, cleaning up after yourself and refraining from close contact if you feel sick.

Havasupai Falls is revered as one of the most treasured national parks, sitting at the base of the Grand Canyon in Coconino County.

Many of those who were found sick had to be helicoptered out of the park.

Witnesses said an estimated 400 people were camping when the visitors began to simultaneously vomit and poop at the same time.

Finding sanitary bathrooms in close quarters became an overwhelming problem for some.

A similar incident happened in 2022 when the National Park Service said that more than 100 people suffered from a stomach bug while visiting the Grand Canyon.