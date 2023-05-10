Mother's Day freebies and deals 2023

article

One of the biggest days of the year is coming up on May 14, when we celebrate moms for Mother’s Day.

Most of us will splurge on our moms, and there will be no shortage of deals and specials to take advantage of.

Restaurants and businesses have plenty of Mother’s Day bargains, and here are some of the best ones available.

IHOP

If you plan to take your mom out for Mother’s Day, IHOP is running a gift card special from April 4 through July 9, where you can buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 bonus, which expires on August 20.

Chili’s

Chilis has its gift card promotion for moms if you want to head out for lunch and dinner. When you buy a $50 gift card, you’ll get a $10 bonus card from April 19 to June 25. The bonus card is valid from April 20 to July 31.

KFC

If mom has a taste for chicken, Kentucky Fried Chicken is giving away free 12-piece nuggets when patrons order the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal available on the KFC mobile app or kfc.com starting May 10 through Mother’s Day, May 14. KFC is showing its gratitude to moms with a free downloadable Mother’s Day card.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is celebrating moms with an extra take-home entrée for only $6. The restaurant chain has a variety of great choices from Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce.

California Pizza Kitchen

If mom has a taste for pizza, California Pizza Kitchen has a deal for Mother’s Day. Patrons can order their favorite pizzas on a heart-shaped crispy thin crust with no extra cost, and the specialty pie is available for dine-in or takeout.

Additionally, the pizza franchise is giving all dine-in customers a $10 bonus card for future use and it's valid between May 15-21. The card is good for $10 off an item of $50 or more.

Bonefish Grill

Although it’s not primarily a Mother’s Day deal, Bonefish Grill has a special offer from April 17 to June 18. Consumers who buy a $50 gift card can receive a $10 bonus card, which can be used from June 19 to Aug. 20.

Auntie Anne’s

Pretzel fans can take advantage of Auntie Annie’s gift card promotion. Shoppers that buy a gift card online can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel through its rewards program. The bonus pretzel is available from April 3 to June 25.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is celebrating moms with its deal for Mother’s Day. Customers can buy a $50 gift card, and the restaurant will include a $10 bonus card for moms from April 10 to June 25. The bonus card expired on Aug. 6.

Fogo de Chão

If steak is a dinner choice, Fogo de Chão has you covered. The restaurant has a promo for every $125 in gift cards a consumer buys online, they can get a $25 bonus card from April 18 to June 18. The bonus card is valid between June 19 and Aug. 24.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has a deal for mom too. When you purchase a $50 gift card for her, the restaurant will add a $10 bonus card from April 17 to June 18. The bonus card is valid from June 19 to Aug. 29.

Panda Express

Panda Express is offering a free Panda Bowl with the purchase of a $30 gift card online. The bonus card is available from April 23 until May 14. The restaurant notes that the code for the free Panda Bowl expired on July 31.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread has a special for consumers who get a $10 bonus card for every $50 gift card they buy. The bonus offer is available from April 19 to May 31. The bonus cars are valid from June 1 to June 30.

Red Lobster

If mom wants to enjoy seafood, Red Lobster has a nice deal. When you buy your mom a $50 gift card at the restaurant between April 24 to July 2, you can get two coupons for $10 off your next order of $40 or more. Red Lobster’s first coupon is good from July 3 to July 31, and the second is valid from August 1-31.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House has a nice treat for moms. The restaurant is offering a $25 bonus card for every $150 gift card you buy.

Subway

Subway is giving away a free 6-inch sandwich when you buy a $25 gift card from April 30 to June 20. The free sub coupon is valid through July 31.

The Cheesecake Factory

Whether it’s lunch or dinner, the Cheesecake Factory has a good Mother’s Day special. From May 1-14, patrons can buy a $50 gift card online and receive a $10 bonus card. The bonus card is valid from May 15 to June 7.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is running a special for a whole pizza for only $5 on Mother's Day, but the deal is only available for 7Rewards members.

Amazon

If you're searching for a great Mother’s Day gift, Amazon has a lot of items on its website that are on sale, and the online retailer also has coupons available.

Walmart

Another store with quality Mother’s Day gift options is Walmart which has a list of prices and discounts on goods for moms.

Target

Consumers can also find nice gifts for moms at Target , which has a Mother’s Day sale section on its website with a wide range of items, including shirts, candles, and pajamas.

Sephora

Sephora has an assortment of Mother’s Day gifts and offers free same-day delivery through May 14 when consumers use the code MOMSDAY.

Macy’s

Macy’s has a Mother’s Day sale going on through Mother's Day. Shoppers can get an extra 25% off goods already on sale by using the promo code MOM.

Zales

Zales is having a big sale to celebrate moms with up to 50% off their Mother’s Day collection, including rings and earrings.

Pandora

Pandora has a Mother’s Day collection on its website with up to 30% off. The jewelry retailer is giving away a free bracelet when you spend $150 or more. A code isn’t needed during the promotional period, but you're required to add $150 or more of items to your shopping cart.

Massage Envy

Moms always enjoy a break, and a relaxing gift is something she would appreciate. Massage Envy is running a promotion for 50% off any skincare session when you buy a one-hour massage, facial, or stretch session. This offer is good between April 24 and May 14.

Whole Foods Market

Flowers are a popular gift for Mother’s Day, and Whole Foods Market is offering 15-stem tulips for $9,99 from May 10-16. This sale is only available for Amazon Prime members.

Coach

Coach is running a Mother’s Day special on handbags with 25% off on select styles for a limited time using the promotional code MY25.

Groupon

And if you are searching for deals on goods and services, Groupon has a variety of coupons for flowers, jewelry, flowers, and spa treatments.

