Suspect dies in shooting involving trooper; high-speed chase ends in Mesa crash | Nightly Roundup

Fire Weather Watch

from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim