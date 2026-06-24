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Suspect dies in shooting involving trooper; high-speed chase ends in Mesa crash | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 24, 2026 5:23 PM MST
Published June 24, 2026 5:23 PM MST
article

From a shooting in Phoenix involving a DPS trooper turning deadly, to a 121 mph chase resulting in a Mesa crash, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

1. "100% without that Turquoise Alert, she would not have been found"

Featured

Turquoise Alert leads to safe recovery of missing Apache Junction teenager
article

Turquoise Alert leads to safe recovery of missing Apache Junction teenager

An Apache Junction teenager who went missing Friday after a family argument was safely located in Globe following a Turquoise Alert.

2. Suspect dies following Phoenix shooting involving DPS detective 

Featured

DPS Detective shoots suspect in central Phoenix
article

DPS Detective shoots suspect in central Phoenix

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Detective was involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon near 28th Street and Camelback Road.

3. Phoenix murder suspect captured in Tucson

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South Phoenix murder suspect arrested in Tucson
article

South Phoenix murder suspect arrested in Tucson

A suspect accused of shooting and killing a 43-year-old man in May near near Interstate 17 and Central Avenue has been arrested in Tucson.

4. Chandler mom killed by alleged DUI driver in Idaho

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Chandler mom dies after suspected drunk driver rams family's SUV on Idaho interstate: ISP
article

Chandler mom dies after suspected drunk driver rams family's SUV on Idaho interstate: ISP

A beloved Chandler mom was killed after her family's SUV was rear-ended and flipped on Interstate 184 in Boise. The other driver is being held on a $1 million bond.

5. DPS chase ends in Mesa crash

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Phoenix man arrested after 121 mph chase on US 60, DPS says
article

Phoenix man arrested after 121 mph chase on US 60, DPS says

A 54-year-old Phoenix man is accused of several charges after allegedly leading state troopers on a high-speed chase through Tempe and Mesa before crashing his vehicle.

A look at your weather 

Cloud cover provides brief relief before temperatures spike
Cloud cover provides brief relief before temperatures spike

Cloud cover provides brief relief before temperatures spike

Thick cloud cover kept temperatures lower than expected Wednesday, as a mix of high temperatures, lingering storms, and incoming high winds will elevate fire risks across Arizona. 

Get the Full Forecast

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