Suspect dies in shooting involving trooper; high-speed chase ends in Mesa crash | Nightly Roundup

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From a shooting in Phoenix involving a DPS trooper turning deadly, to a 121 mph chase resulting in a Mesa crash, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
1. "100% without that Turquoise Alert, she would not have been found"
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An Apache Junction teenager who went missing Friday after a family argument was safely located in Globe following a Turquoise Alert.
2. Suspect dies following Phoenix shooting involving DPS detective
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An Arizona Department of Public Safety Detective was involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon near 28th Street and Camelback Road.
3. Phoenix murder suspect captured in Tucson
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A suspect accused of shooting and killing a 43-year-old man in May near near Interstate 17 and Central Avenue has been arrested in Tucson.
4. Chandler mom killed by alleged DUI driver in Idaho
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A beloved Chandler mom was killed after her family's SUV was rear-ended and flipped on Interstate 184 in Boise. The other driver is being held on a $1 million bond.
5. DPS chase ends in Mesa crash
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A 54-year-old Phoenix man is accused of several charges after allegedly leading state troopers on a high-speed chase through Tempe and Mesa before crashing his vehicle.
A look at your weather
Thick cloud cover kept temperatures lower than expected Wednesday, as a mix of high temperatures, lingering storms, and incoming high winds will elevate fire risks across Arizona.
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