Arizona weather forecast: 110-plus degree temps trigger extreme heat warnings

The Brief High temperatures will remain around 110 degrees and above through Friday, triggering extreme heat warnings for lower elevations and the Valley. Scattered storm activity is expected across northern and eastern Arizona through Thursday, with some early morning sprinkles evaporating before reaching the ground. Wind and fire risks are forecast to increase significantly going into the weekend, especially in northern Arizona, as conditions turn drier.



Clouds hanging across Arizona are bringing some dark skies and attempts at rain, though dry surface conditions mean much of the moisture is evaporating before making it to the ground.

What to Expect:

Overnight cloud cover held in the warmth of a high of 110 degrees yesterday, kicking off the morning at 94 degrees. A few showers fell early Wednesday over the mountain tops near Flagstaff.

Major weather headlines for the next few days include temperatures of 110-plus degrees for lower elevations, where extreme heat warnings are in effect through Friday. In addition to the heat, scattered storm activity is projected for northern and eastern Arizona today through tomorrow. Wind and fire risks are also forecast for much of the state, especially northern Arizona, this weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Conditions will turn more breezy to windy starting today, but the real fire risk kicks into high gear as the weather grows drier heading into the weekend.

The rain moving through the state currently includes scattered showers passing by, though most are evaporating before hitting the surface. Models indicate that the current rain will continue to lift northward throughout the rest of the morning. Spotty thunderstorms are starting to fire up on the eastern edge of the state as well. By midday and into the afternoon, those storms will continue for the northern to northeastern parts of Arizona. The Valley will clear its clouds and return to sunshine. While the rain clears out overnight, tomorrow will bring a repeat of today regarding storm chances in the northern part of the state.

An afternoon high of 112 degrees is possible today in Phoenix. Elsewhere around the state, temperatures are forecast to reach 94 degrees in Kingman, 90 degrees in Show Low, and up to 100 degrees in Globe.

Big picture view:

The FOX 10-day forecast shows temperatures remaining right near 110 degrees through Friday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.