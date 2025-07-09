Hiker dies while trying to reach Colorado River in Grand Canyon

article

The Brief A 67-year-old man from Texas died on July 8 while hiking in the Grand Canyon. Officials say the man was trying to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch when he was found unresponsive on the South Kaibab Trail.



A man from Texas died on Tuesday while hiking in the Grand Canyon.

What we know:

The National Park Service says crews responded to reports of an unresponsive hiker along the South Kaibab Trail, below Cedar Ridge, just before 12 p.m. on July 8.

"Bystanders immediately initiated CPR while National Park Service (NPS) medical personnel and volunteers responded on foot," NPS said.

The hiker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified him as a 67-year-old man from Alvarado, Texas.

NPS says he was trying to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch.

"According to reports, the hiker had turned around at Skeleton Point and was making his way back up trail when the incident occurred," the agency said.

What we don't know:

The hiker's name wasn't released.

Dig deeper:

In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can exceed 120 degrees in the shade. Officials advise against hiking during the peak heat hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during those hours and urge all visitors to take extreme caution when planning hikes during the summer months," NPS said.

What's next:

NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will investigate the man's death.

What you can do:

NPS officials advise people to view current trail and weather conditions before heading out for a hike.

Map of the South Kaibab Trail