Hiker stuck on Yavapai County cliff safe after late-night rescue: YCSO

The Brief Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a hiker was rescued after he got stuck on a 100-plus foot cliff. The incident happened on Feb. 12 at Bell Rock.



Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 14 that a hiker is safe following a late-night rescue earlier in the week.

What we know:

Per a statement, the rescue happened on Bell Rock. Deputies responded to a call of a man who was stuck on a 100-plus foot cliff at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Officials said the man had been hiking in the late afternoon hours, and he tried to make his way to the trailhead when he became disoriented, and got stuck.

What They Said:

"After realizing he was in a very dangerous location, deputies requested Yavapai County Search and Rescue teams, including Verde search and rescue and back-country rope teams," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with YCSO said a DPS ranger helicopter eventually hoisted the hiker to safety.

"The hiker did not need medical attention, but was very cold," a portion of the statement read.

Area where the rescue happened