Hiker suffers deadly rattlesnake bite; Glendale veteran survives hit-and-run l Nightly Roundup

article
A hiker made a fatal mistake when encountering a venomous snake; residents living in a historic Valley neighborhood want to be exempt from a new state housing law; a veteran is still recovering after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at an intersection; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 16, 2025.
1. Hiker suffers fatal snake bite
Featured
Emergency responders performed CPR after witnesses said the hiker picked up a rattlesnake.
2. Residents want housing law exemption
Featured
People living in a historic district near Downtown Phoenix are asking for an exemption from a new state housing law, as they are worried the new law could take away what they’ve worked hard to preserve.
3. Scottsdale drug bust
Featured
Scottsdale Police say $34,000 worth of drugs and guns were seized from the home of two men who are now accused of committing multiple offenses, including money laundering and various drugs and weapons-related offenses.
4. Hit-and-run driver sought
Featured
A Valley veteran who served multiple tours in Afghanistan is lucky to be alive months after surviving a hit-and-run near 51st and Peoria Avenues that was caught on camera. Police need your help because, so far, no arrests have been made.
5. Hurricane Erin
Featured
Hurricane Erin, the first major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, rapidly intensified Friday night, with the storm now reaching Category 5 strength with sustained winds of 160 mph.
Weekend weather outlook
Featured
You can expect mostly sunny and dry conditions on Saturday in the Valley.