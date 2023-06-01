Historic Lake Geneva estate can be yours for $35M; 'A masterpiece'

The historic Aloha Lodge Estate in Lake Geneva is for sale.

The mansion is 20,000 square feet – and can be yours for a cool $35 million. That makes it the most expensive real estate listing in Wisconsin right now.

Senior broker at Christie's International Real Estate Brandie Malay Siavelis joined FOX6 News on Wednesday, May 31 to tell you more about the estate and what it has to offer.

This quintessential classic estate sits beautifully on the south shoreline of Geneva Lake. Built by the Drake family in 1900, this home has been painstakingly restored to the highest level of quality and perfection. Sweeping views of Lake Geneva Country Club to the west and downtown Lake Geneva to the east. This property is comprised of the main home, Captain's House and Train Station as well as five boat slips. Come spend quality time away from the hustle and bustle of life and create memories that will last a lifetime. A very special opportunity.

Photo gallery (more available in listing)