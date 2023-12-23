Holiday shopping: Last-minute shoppers out to buy gifts ahead of Christmas

With Christmas just over 24 hours away as of Dec. 23, the last-minute shopping crunch is in its final stretch.

"I want slime from Santa, and I think he's going to bring it!" said one girl.

At one shopping center, the line to give Santa your wishlist is a mile long. Elsewhere in the Vallet, the stores are packed as a result of holiday shopping.

Whether you want labels or you're looking to shop more local this year, one thing is for certain: you are not alone.

"I'm looking for some Louis Vuitton for my mom," said one shopper. "Christmas is coming up. Her birthday is coming up, too."

"I am pretty much shopping for everyone," said another shopper. "I put it off until the last minute. Things for my mother, my sister, and my husband. I'm still walking around looking."

Meanwhile, business owners are bending over backwards to make sure your trees have everything they need underneath them. and your stockings are filled to the brim.

"This is one of the busiest shopping days of the year all across the world, and we're just thrilled that the community has come in to support our small business," said Cindy Dach with Changing Hands Bookstore. "They are here in droves, and we are grateful."