Protesters clash with police during Homeland Security investigation in Peoria

The Brief Homeland Security Investigation agents served a search warrant on June 10 in Peoria. The investigation was related to drug offenses and happened near 67th Avenue and Cheryl Drive, police said. Protesters briefly clashed with police officers during the incident, who thought this was an ICE raid, causing an assault on an officer.



A drug investigation escalated into a chaotic scene on Tuesday in a Peoria neighborhood where Homeland Security agents were serving a search warrant.

What we know:

The incident happened on June 10 near 67th Avenue and Cheryl Drive around 9:30 a.m.

The Peoria Police Department says they were assisting Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents with traffic control during the execution of the search warrant.

In the midst of it all, the Peoria Police Department's Chief, Kris Babros, says an officer was assaulted.

"The situation escalated when a suspect assaulted a Peoria Police Sergeant as he was leaving the area to return to service. Two individuals were attempting to obstruct the Sergeant’s path as he walked away. After several attempts to leave the area, the Sergeant encountered an individual who was purposely trying to obstruct him. He was then assaulted, and the crowd became increasingly disruptive. The individual was taken into custody. Thankfully, the Sergeant was not seriously injured from this incident," he said.

What they're saying:

The incident drew protesters to the scene, many of whom believed it was related to an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid. However, police said the incident was only a drug investigation.

Law enforcement statements

The Peoria Police Department said, in full, "We want to clarify information circulating about a recent law enforcement operation in our city. Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served a search warrant for a drug investigation. This operation had no connection to ICE or immigration activity. During the incident, misinformation circulated online, drawing protesters to the scene under the false belief it involved immigration enforcement. Unfortunately, the situation escalated when a suspect assaulted a police officer, and the crowd’s behavior became increasingly disruptive. We support the right to peaceful assembly, but want to emphasize: This was not an immigration-related case. The safety of our community and officers remains a priority. We ask for continued calm and accurate information-sharing. We remain committed to transparency and respectful communication with our community. Thank you for helping us prevent the spread of misinformation."

Peoria Police Chief Kris Babros released his own statement, saying, in full, "At approximately 9:30 AM, on June 10, 2025, Peoria Police assisted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with a drug related investigation near 6900 W. North Lane. Peoria Police helped with traffic control within the area. During the service of the warrant, there were false narratives shared on social media which led to the arrival of protestors in the area. Contrary to the narratives, this was not an immigration-related case. It was solely a drug-related investigation. The situation escalated when a suspect assaulted a Peoria Police Sergeant as he was leaving the area to return to service. Two individuals were attempting to obstruct the Sergeant’s path as he walked away. After several attempts to leave the area, the Sergeant encountered an individual who was purposely trying to obstruct him. He was then assaulted, and the crowd became increasingly disruptive. The individual was taken into custody. Thankfully, the Sergeant was not seriously injured from this incident. Peoria Police continues to support the public’s right to peaceful assembly, but we also recognize the importance of safety for all involved – our community and our officers. We remain committed to transparency and respectful communication with our community. Thank you for helping us prevent the spread of misinformation."

The Phoenix Police Department also released a statement, not specifically about this incident, but about ICE protests in the Valley and around the country.

"The Phoenix Police Department remains committed to providing the highest level of service and ensuring the safety of everyone in our community.

We are aware of recent federal immigration enforcement activity in neighboring states and in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The Phoenix Police Department is not involved in these operations. We understand these activities can evoke fear or other strong emotions, and in some cases, may lead to peaceful demonstrations. The Department fully recognizes and respects the constitutional rights of all to peaceably assemble and exercise free speech. Our role is to help ensure all individuals are safe and that everyone is treated with dignity and respect. The Department monitors these gatherings, intervening only as necessary--specifically to address criminal behavior which may disrupt peaceful activities, cause injury or impact public safety response and services. We encourage all community members to express their views in a peaceful and lawful manner, and we remain committed to supporting safe and respectful demonstrations."

The other side:

Chaos and violence erupted outside the Peoria neighborhood.

Water was thrown. People were shouting and shoving. It appears police used a Taser on someone, then handcuffed them and took them away.

About 50 people protested the police presence, believing it was an immigration raid.

After the chaos in Los Angeles and tips of possible ICE raids, activists and community members were on high alert.

Clarissa Vela with the People First Project arrived after being alerted to possible federal immigration enforcement activity.

"ICE, DHS, and Tom Homan need to get out of our city, because all they are doing is causing chaos and confusion the same way they did in L.A. It is unnecessary," Vela said.

Related article

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details on the suspects or specific charges they may face.

Map of where the incident happened