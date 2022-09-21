4 homes in Mesa evacuated after car crashes into wall, potentially rupturing a gas line

Mesa Police are investigating a crash that caused four homes to be evacuated due to fears of a ruptured gas line on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on the evening of Sept. 21 in the area of Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two cars were involved and one of them crashed through a wall, prompting fears that a gas line was hit.

Four nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

One person was hurt and the extent of their injuries is unknown.