Hospital dresses up newborns as 'Frozen 2' characters

article

Disney's 'Frozen 2' premieres this weekend and even newborns are getting into the spirit of the movie!

The maternity ward at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas decided to dress up the adorable little bundles of joy as character's from the hit animated film. Let's just say -- it was adorable!

The babies stole the hearts of the internet wearing their little crocheted outfits like Elsa, Anna, and Olaf!

RELATED: Hospital dresses up ‘newest neighbors’ in tiny red Mister Rogers cardigans for World Kindness Day

Advertisement

"Let them in! Let them see! Our maternity ward at Saint Luke's South has been "Frozen" over," the hospital wrote on Facebook. "Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are here and they all like warm hugs. Remember, love is always an open door at Saint Luke's. Don't let it go!"