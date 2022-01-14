'Hot In Herre': Rapper Nelly to perform at Chandler Ostrich Festival

article

It's about to get "Hot In Herre" at the Chandler Ostrich Festival.

Rapper Nelly will headline the 32nd annual event on March 19, officials announced.

"We are thrilled to announce that 3X Grammy-award winning R&B star Nelly will headline the main stage on 3/19/22," the festival tweeted.

Country music star Walker Hayes is also scheduled to perform at the event on March 12.

Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

The Ostrich Festival has been canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The Chandler Ostrich Festival happens on two weekends, March 11-13 and March 17-20, at Tumbleweed Park, located near Germann and McQueen Roads.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://www.tixr.com/groups/ostrichfestival/.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP