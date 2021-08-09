BetMGM, Arizona Cardinals release renderings of sportsbook coming to State Farm Stadium

article

BetMGM and the Arizona Cardinals released renderings on Jan. 13 of a sportsbook that is scheduled to open at State Farm Stadium in time for kickoff of the 2022 NFL season.

The 17,000-square-foot sportsbook will be located on the north side of the Great Lawn and will be the first sportsbook to open at an NFL stadium.

The sportsbook will have more than 25 betting kiosks, as well as a 265-square-foot video wall and 38 televisions.

"Since the launch of our partnership with BetMGM last August, the response has been incredible. When this sportsbook opens next season, it will provide an opportunity to engage and entertain our fans in a way that is unprecedented," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said.

Last August, the Cardinals announced plans to build a sportsbook at their stadium.

The Phoenix Suns opened a sportsbook at the Footprint Center. The Diamondbacks and TPC Scottsdale plan on building sportsbooks at their venues.

Sports gambling went live in Arizona in September after Governor Doug Ducey signed the sports betting bill into law.

