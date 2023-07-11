Hot vs. cold jobs: Some embrace the heat, others manage to avoid it

It can almost be impossible to escape these extreme temperatures, but sometimes, our career choices can make all the difference.

On July 11, we went to two different extremes, checking out how people work in this extreme heat and how some manage to completely avoid it.

"These cars are so hot, but you lift the hood and everything you touch is super hot," said Dave Martin, owner of Martin's Auto Repair.

In these temperatures, it can be hard to keep your cool, especially when your job requires you to work in the heat.

"I got Gatorade, we have swamp coolers out here in the shop 'cause it doesn’t make sense to air conditioning and I will tell you the swamp coolers don’t do very well when the humidity kicks up as it is right now," said Martin.

He says these summer temperatures can really accelerate business. He has a wait list every year because our cars tend ot break down and run into issues. For example, car batteries typically last five to six years in other states, but here, it's more like two to three. Martin suggests routine check-ups.

"The first, all the fluids in your vehicle are the lifeblood of your engine, your transmission, your differential.. the expensive stuff that can go bad. For instance, you want to change your oil, do your service intervals on a regular basis because you want to keep that fluid fresh."

Related article

Across town, William Pressey has probably the coolest job in town.

"I do ice sculptures. That's my primary job."

As the name goes, the Arizona Iceman helps provide everything from normal restaurant and event ice cub deliveries to setting up snow displays, cooling down swimming pools with ice blocks, and creating both decorative and functional ice sculptures.

"They normally take three days to freeze a 300 pound ice block, except when it's 90 degrees in our warehouse, so it takes about a week right now."

On Tuesday, they were helping cool off animals at the Phoenix Zoo, providing snow and frozen treats.

"It's a blessing sometimes. I don't wear a coat or I will go in and start without a coat and have to come back out, get the coat and go back in."

Working in a freezer may sound ideal right now, but that brief relief avoiding a meltdown comes at a price.

"The power bill is something that I am glad that I don't have to pay, it's bad."