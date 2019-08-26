Hotel guest accused of threatening mass shooting

A disgruntled hotel guest sounded off on a vacation review website. Now, police say it's his references to an active shooter paying the property a visit that landed him behind bars.

Joseph Lee McKinney, 40, is charged with threatening a mass shooting.

He is currently out on bond, back in his home state of Texas. Police say he was staying at the Cocoa Beach Hilton Oceanside before getting on a cruise.

Investigators say it started with a review on TripAdvisor, complaining about a hotel employee entering his room, scaring him. He also complained that the hotel food was wet.

When someone from Hilton responded to the comment, asking what they could do better next time, he responded in part:

"Try to be decent to other human beings because some of us are heavily armed and mentally ill, and on the verge of snapping..."

The review prompted management to contact the police, and the hotel also told cops they received an email from McKinney that was threatening in nature.

Cocoa Beach police had cops stationed at the hotel in response.

McKinney was arrested when he returned from a cruise at Port Canaveral.

Police say McKinney told them he’s former military, suffers from PTSD and that other family members talked about that condition as well.

McKinney reportedly told police that he posted the comments from his phone, but never had any intention of carrying out any violence.