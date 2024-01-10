'House of Horrors': April McLaughlin arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to MCAO

We have learned that April McLaughlin, the woman at the center of the so-called ‘House of Horrors’ animal abuse case in Chandler, has been arrested again by police in connection with what happened.

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum has learned that McLaughlin, who also goes by a number of aliases, was booked on three counts of alleged animal cruelty. This arrest came months after Chandler Police resubmitted its case against McLaughlin to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review. Charges initially submitted against McLaughlin to the MCAO were subsequently sent back to police for further investigation.

The ‘House of Horrors' case unfolded in September, when Chandler Police found 55 special needs dogs packed inside a 950-square-foot home. Investigators snapped photos of the squalid conditions, described as "unbreathable," as several dogs were discovered in such poor health that they needed to be euthanized. Five dead puppies were also found by police inside the home's freezer.

Also living inside was McLaughlin's 79-year-old mother Kathleen. In an exclusive interview with us, the mother said she had to sleep on the couch, and was forced to use the restroom outside.