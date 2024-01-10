'House of Horrors': April McLaughlin arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to MCAO

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
4
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area

'House of Horrors': April McLaughlin arrested again after animal abuse charges were resubmitted to MCAO

By
Published 
Updated 10:47AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

We have learned that April McLaughlin, the woman at the center of the so-called ‘House of Horrors’ animal abuse case in Chandler, has been arrested again by police in connection with what happened.

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum has learned that McLaughlin, who also goes by a number of aliases, was booked on three counts of alleged animal cruelty. This arrest came months after Chandler Police resubmitted its case against McLaughlin to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review. Charges initially submitted against McLaughlin to the MCAO were subsequently sent back to police for further investigation.

The ‘House of Horrors' case unfolded in September, when Chandler Police found 55 special needs dogs packed inside a 950-square-foot home. Investigators snapped photos of the squalid conditions, described as "unbreathable," as several dogs were discovered in such poor health that they needed to be euthanized. Five dead puppies were also found by police inside the home's freezer.

Also living inside was McLaughlin's 79-year-old mother Kathleen. In an exclusive interview with us, the mother said she had to sleep on the couch, and was forced to use the restroom outside.

(Related Video) Chandler abuse probe: Alleged victim talks about 'house of horrors'