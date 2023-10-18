Expand / Collapse search

Maricopa County Attorney answers why charges against April McLaughlin were dropped

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is addressing questions on the Chandler animal and elder abuse case that has sparked national attention.

Charges were dismissed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, leading to frustration on social media. What exactly does this mean?

This means the case was sent back to Chandler Police for further investigation.

Mitchell said on Oct. 18 that the charges could come back to her office depending on what else the Chandler Police Department finds during its investigation.

This all unfolded several weeks ago after a search warrant was executed inside a Chandler home of a woman named April McLaughlin.

Chandler Police found 55 special needs dogs packed inside a 950-square-foot home.

Investigators snapped photos of the squalid conditions, described as "unbreathable," as several dogs were discovered in such poor health that they needed to be euthanized.

Five dead puppies were also found by police inside the home's freezer.

Also living inside was McLaughlin's 79-year-old mother Kathleen.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 10, she said she had to sleep on the couch and was forced to use the restroom outside.

Police booked McLaughlin on over 100 misdemeanor charges of animal abuse, as well as one felony for vulnerable adult abuse.

Those charges were later dismissed. MCAO sent them back to Chandler Police for further investigation. 

Why?

It’s a question brought up directly to county attorney Rachel Mitchell during one of her press conferences, asking specifically about the animal abuse charges.

"We do not prosecute misdemeanors in the county attorney’s office unless they are committed within unincorporated areas, and of course, this happened within the city of Chandler. Every animal abuse count that was submitted to us at the time was submitted to us as a misdemeanor. There was a felony count, but it was unrelated to the animal abuse. So that’s not sufficient for us to take on the case out of the hands of the city prosecutor," she said.

As for the felony of abuse of a vulnerable adult, Mitchell said her office has been in discussions with Chandler Police over some elements they might want to consider in their investigation.

April McLaughlin

What happens next, she says, depends on the evidence they uncover.

FOX 10 also reached out to the city of Chandler prosecutor who said the investigation is ongoing.

Although Mitchell didn't respond directly to the criticism her office is getting regarding this case, she says, her method is to get things right, not just get things fast.

She says in order to get a successful prosecution on criminal charges, each element of a criminal charge must be met beyond a reasonable doubt.

She says she wants to do everything she can do to make sure that the case is solid.