A massive crowd of fans has lined the streets of Downtown Houston on Monday for a parade to celebrate the Astros' World Series win.

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: The Houston Astros celebrate after they defeated the Phillies, 4-1, in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history.

About a million people showed up at the victory parade for the Astros’ 2017 World Series win, and a similar-size crowd was expected again on Monday.

The parade route is 1.7 miles and follows Smith Street beginning at Preston and continuing to Taum.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy music from the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul, the University of Houston marching band, DJs and more.

Fans began lining up hours before the game began to grab a good spot. That included some students whose schools canceled classes for the celebration.

Fans heading to the parade are asked to be patient and are encouraged to pack food and drinks. The weather is expected to be warm and humid.

The public is advised to expect extended delays and detours due to several street closures. Those attending the parade are encouraged to use public transit, and METRO is providing free rides all day.

"This is going to be a great day for Houston to show the world who we are as we celebrate the 2022 World Series winners, the Houston Astros," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "I congratulate the entire organization and encourage fans to arrive early, wear Astros colors, be loud, and celebrate safety."