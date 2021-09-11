How Arizona first responders are honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

First responder agencies across Arizona are remembering the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City 20 years later.

As the country remembers the terror attacks that took place in New York City 20 years ago on Sept. 11, first responder agencies in Arizona are spending the day as usual – helping those who are in need – but are also taking time to reflect on the heroic acts of rescue crews and on those who lost their lives.

Some of the Valley's very own headed to the East Coast in 2001 to help victims of the attacks and to assist agencies.

Here are some ways local agencies are honoring the anniversary on social media, including the agencies documenting events held Saturday morning in remembrance.

