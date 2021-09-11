Expand / Collapse search
How Arizona first responders are honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
September 11
FOX 10 Phoenix
First responder agencies across Arizona are remembering the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City 20 years later

First responder agencies across Arizona are remembering the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City 20 years later.

PHOENIX - As the country remembers the terror attacks that took place in New York City 20 years ago on Sept. 11, first responder agencies in Arizona are spending the day as usual – helping those who are in need – but are also taking time to reflect on the heroic acts of rescue crews and on those who lost their lives.

Some of the Valley's very own headed to the East Coast in 2001 to help victims of the attacks and to assist agencies.

Here are some ways local agencies are honoring the anniversary on social media, including the agencies documenting events held Saturday morning in remembrance.

Related Stories:

Related Videos:

Tempe Healing Field holds 9/11 memorial event

Thousands of flags have been placed at Tempe Beach Park in memory of those who died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

Commemorative event held in Scottsdale ahead of 20th anniversary of September 11

The event, which was hosted by Scottsdale Fire, featured a friendly competition to honor firefighters who died on that fateful day in 2001. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

Valley veterinarian recounts his experience at September 11 attack site

For an Arizona man who responded to the scene of the September 11th attacks in New York City, he says memories from that day will remain with him forever. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

Director of Sky Harbor during 9-11 recounts what happened at the airport that day

In the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the U.S. airspace was closed, and Dave Krietor, who was Sky Harbor's director at the time, talked about what happened on that fateful day 20 years ago. FOX 10's Danielle Miler reports.

