How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios

Iran 's dramatic 2-0 victory over Wales early Friday on Match Day 2 sent shockwaves throughout Group B.

Entering Friday's United States - England match ( 2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App ), England and Iran both now have three points atop the group, with England having a commanding plus-four goal difference (while Iran sits at minus-2). The U.S. and Wales both have one point.

Here we break down all the outcomes and obstacles, as Gregg Berhalter’s tenacious American squad tries to find a way through the minefield.

So, get ready to watch the scoreboard — and the all-important goal-differential.

Permutations and Scenarios:

If USA beats England: USA would be guaranteed to advance with at least a tie against Iran. The USA would be eliminated with a loss to Iran, but only IF England beats Wales. If the USA loses to Iran and England-Wales ends in a tie, or Wales wins, the USA goes into a tiebreaker for second place.

If USA ties with England: USA would advance with a win over Iran and would be eliminated with any other result.

If USA loses to England: USA would be automatically eliminated if it fails to beat Iran. If it beats Iran, it would advance, UNLESS Wales beats England AND finishes with a better goal differential.

