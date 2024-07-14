How health care professionals prepare for events such as an assassination attempt

The importance of first responders is under the microscope after the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

It's the kind of emergency law enforcement and health care professionals prepare for in case something happens, like to a former president, or private citizen.

In a city where big events take place regularly, bringing both celebrities and political leaders to town, medical staff say the ability to respond quickly while providing the best care is crucial.

While all trauma patients get the same treatment, Dr. Sam Durrani from HonorHealth says a presidential or vice presidential visit is put on the radar of local medical staff in advance.

"The Secret Service reaches out to the city or the state, and they coordinate which hospital is closest to bring any candidate to," Dr. Durrani said.

Emergency preparedness is a joint effort between several agencies. From those who arrive on the scene to those prepping in the emergency room.

Related article

"In the event of something happening within the community, our EMS colleagues would alert us. That team that would be present there within the hospital and would mobilize and be prepared to provide care for those patients," said Valleywise Health Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Michael White.

Protocol for assessing trauma patients is always the same, and even though Trump was grazed on his ear, medical staff would examine him thoroughly.

"A high profile case like this, that's potentially something where something can be easily missed, right? Everyone's just like 'oh it's just an ear thing' but there were several gunshots. You need to examine that patient from head to toe to make sure that there isn't something you're missing," Dr. Durrani said.

The added element of Secret Service and their security needs is thought of beforehand, too.

Related article

"Certainly we cannot stop providing emergency services within that, and we have ways that we're able to accommodate that within our individual facilities," Dr. White said.

Emergency preparedness plans extend to any event happening in the Phoenix area where large crowds are expected – from the Super Bowl, the Final Four, to the upcoming WNBA All-Star weekend.